Man City's Haaland equals Premier League goal record

London (AFP) – Erling Haaland equalled the Premier League's single-season goal record as the Manchester City striker netted for the 34th time this term in Sunday's clash with Fulham.

Haaland converted a third minute penalty at Craven Cottage to move level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's single-season Premier League record total.

Shearer scored 34 for Blackburn in 1995 and Cole hit the same tally for Newcastle in 1994.

It was also the Norway striker's 50th City goal in all competitions since he signed from Borussia Dortmund last year.

Haaland has reached 34 Premier League goals in just 30 appearances in the competition, scoring more than 21 top-flight teams have managed in total in their first 30 games this season.

© 2023 AFP