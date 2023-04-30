Selby hits first maximum 147 break in a snooker world final

London (AFP) – Mark Selby became the first player to compile a maximum 147 break in a snooker World Championship final when he achieved the feat against Luca Brecel on Sunday.

Selby, already a four-time world champion, seized a chance to make history when his Belgian opponent left a red dangling over the corner pocket in the 16th frame at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

The Englishman's break came on the 40th anniversary of Cliff Thorburn's landmark first maximum in any Crucible encounter when he made a 147 against Wales' Terry Griffiths.

Selby's break was the 14th maximum break in Crucible history and the second of this year's Championship after Kyren Wilson's in a first-round match against Ryan Day.

Brecel still led 9-7 but the 39-year-old Selby -- who had to wait until nearly 1:00 am Sunday to complete his semi-final win over Mark Allen -- won the next frame as well to end the first day of the best-of-35 contest just one down at 9-8 behind.

