Bangalore defend 126 against Lucknow in IPL

Mohammed Siraj took the first wicket as RCB defended a low total against Lucknow

Lucknow (India) (AFP) – Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowlers starred to secure an 18-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring Indian Premier League match on Monday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored with 44 to guide Bangalore to 126-9, a total their bowlers defended by bowling out Lucknow for 108 on a tough batting pitch.

Bangalore pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj dismissed Kyle Mayers for a duck from the second ball of the chase and Lucknow soon slipped to 38-5 with Virat Kohli taking two good catches.

Lucknow's batsmen seemed to be in a hurry to get the runs as Nicholas Pooran, on nine, and Marcus Stoinis, on 13, fell to Karn Sharma's leg-spin and the innings witnessed two run outs.

Lucknow suffered an early blow when skipper KL Rahul seemed to hurt his thigh while fielding before limping off and then came into bat last.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood returned figures of 2-15 from his three overs in his first IPL appearance this season.

Bangalore, still searching for their first IPL title, moved up a place to fifth in the 10-team table with five wins in nine matches. Lucknow dropped to third.

Du Plessis, who returned to captain the side after he played as a batsman in the previous few matches led by Kohli, set up victory for Bangalore with a knock that stood out in an otherwise disappointing show by the star-studded line-up.

Du Plessis and Kohli put on 62 runs for the first wicket despite a shaky start but none of the other batsmen could survive the test of Lucknow bowlers.

Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra took two wickets each and Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq returned figures of 3-30.

Bishnoi took down Kohli, stumped for 31, and Glenn Maxwell, lbw for four, with his leg-spin and soon Mishra and Naveen joined forces in an innings which was interrupted by a brief spell of rain.

Du Plessis, who reclaimed the top spot in the batting charts with 466 runs after overtaking Yashasvi Jaiswal (428) of Rajasthan Royals, attempted to hold the innings but fell to Mishra.

