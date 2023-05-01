France Grand Slam star Parra to retire, join Stade Francais staff

Morgan Parra in his final season with Stade Francais as a player

Paris (AFP) – Scrum-half Morgan Parra will hang up his playing boots and join the coaching staff at French Top 14 side Stade Francais at the end of the season, he told French daily L'Equipe on Monday.

The 34-year-old won a Grand Slam with France in 2010 and was a World Cup finalist against New Zealand in 2011, making 71 international appearances in total.

He was a strong on-pitch communicator and picked up the nickname "Little General". He was also a highly reliable goal kicker.

This season he joined Stade Francais from Clermont where he won the Top 14 twice and the Challenge Cup.

"You have to know when to say 'Stop'. I didn't want to play one season too many, the year when you are no longer enjoying it," said Parra who has played 15 club games this season.

"I always told myself that I would stop in 2022, at the end of my deal my with Clermont...

"I'm ready. It's the right time. This new adventure with the staff of Laurent (Labit) and Karim (Ghezal) also comes at the right time."

Labit and Ghezal are currently with France but will join Stade Francais after France host the World Cup later this year.

