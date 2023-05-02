Djokovic gets US Open boost after immigration chiefs relax anti-Covid jab rules

US Open

Novak Djokovic, who says he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, will be able to take part at the 2023 US Open after health chiefs in the United States relaxed health rules for entering the country.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the 2023 US Open in New York after American border control bosses announced on Monday that a vaccination against Covid-19 is no longer required to enter the country.

Advertising Read more

Djokovic, 35, did not play at two of the circuit's most prestigious tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because he refuses to be inoculated against the disease which has left nearly seven million dead across the globe.

He missed the 2022 US Open due to the American restrictions and was unable to play at the 2022 Australian Open following an unseemly row with the immigration officials over his eligibility to enter the country.

“While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces, we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary,” the White House said.

Last June, the administration of President Joe Biden dropped its requirement that people arriving in the US by air must test negative for Covid-19.

Rules

But it maintained the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's requirements for most foreign travellers. However, from 11 May the restrictions will no longer apply.

In his last appearance at the US Open, Djokovic lost in the men's singles final to Daniil Medvedev.

It was the Russian's first Grand Slam crown and his triumph robbed his Serbian opponent of the chance to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win at the four Grand Slam venues in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York during the same year.

Since the setback, Djokovic has claimed the 2022 Wimbledon title and the 2023 Australian Open to increase his haul of singles titles to 22 – the same number as Rafael Nadal.

Injuries

Both Nadal and Djokovic pulled out of this week's Madrid Masters to nurse hip and elbow injuries respectively in preparation for the French Open at the end of May where they will attempt to embellish their legends with a record 23rd Grand Slam singles trophy.

Djokovic, has won three of his 22 majors at the US Open which will be held between 28 August and 10 September.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe