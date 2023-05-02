Leeds announce exit of director of football Victor Orta

London (AFP) – Relegation-threatened Leeds have parted company with director of football Victor Orta by mutual consent, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The Spaniard took up the post at Elland Road in 2017 and helped the team make their long-awaited return to the Premier League three years later.

But Leeds have endured a tough season and are outside the bottom three on goal difference alone, with just four games to play.

"I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years," said Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani.

"However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

"I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity. We have four cup finals left to play this season and, working together, I believe we can survive."

Leeds are reportedly considering sacking manager Javi Gracia after just two months in charge, with Sam Allardyce understood to be among the names in the frame to replace him.

Former Watford boss Gracia won three of his first six league games in charge as Leeds climbed to 13th.

But they endured a terrible April, including a 5-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace and a 6-1 hammering by Liverpool, also at Elland Road.

© 2023 AFP