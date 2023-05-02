Openda goal keeps Lens on course for Champions League

Paris (AFP) – Lens took a major step towards securing qualification for next season's Champions League as a Lois Openda goal secured a 1-0 win away to Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

Belgian international forward Openda headed in a Massadio Haidara cross just after the half-hour mark for the only goal of the game at Le Stadium, where Toulouse were playing for the first time since winning the French Cup at the weekend.

Lens, who are third in the table, held on for a victory which moves them eight points clear of fourth-placed Monaco with just five matches of the season left.

The northern side, who last appeared in the Champions League in 2002/03, are also only one point behind second-placed Marseille before the teams clash in Lens on Saturday.

Lens are also six points behind flagging Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Only the top three in France qualify for the Champions League, with the top two earning a direct ticket for the group stage and third place entering in the third qualifying round.

Toulouse, who are 13th in the table after being promoted last year, hammered Nantes 5-1 in the French Cup final on Saturday to win their first major trophy since the modern club was founded in 1970.

A previous Toulouse club won the Cup in 1957.

