Forte spearheads Pletcher's challenge for third Kentucky Derby crown

Los Angeles (AFP) – Trainer Todd Pletcher goes for a third Kentucky Derby victory on Saturday when he sends early favorite Forte out in the 149th edition of the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

Forte has won six of seven career starts, including five straight in graded stakes races.

That includes the Grade One Breeders' Cup Juvenile for two-year-olds last year at Keeneland and the Grade One Florida Derby in April.

"He just keeps coming," Puerto Rican jockey Irad Ortiz -- chasing a first Derby victory -- said of Forte, who overcame a difficult trip to win the Florida Derby. "I mean it's his heart. He just likes to win."

Pletcher has three contenders in the first event of US flat racing's Triple Crown, which will continue with the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore and the Belmont Stakes in New York.

Forte, priced at 3-1 after drawing the 15th post in the field of 20 on Monday, is the star of a trio that also includes Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

"You could say it's the deepest squad we've brought so far," said Pletcher, who has entered 62 horses in the Derby and won it twice, with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

Pletcher said Forte has rebounded well since holding off Mage to win the Florida Derby by one length despite an unfavorable No. 11 post position.

"He doesn't always tout himself every morning, he just kind of comes out here and does his job, but you can tell the way he looks, the way he has maintained his weight, his appetite, his energy level, everything looks just the way you want with him at this stage," Pletcher said.

Trainer Brad Cox has four runners, a contingent led by Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire.

Late lineup changes

Four horse deaths at Churchill Downs in the space of a week cast a pall over preparations for the race, with racetrack officials issuing a statement on Wednesday saying they would investigate.

Two horses -- Derby-bound Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana -- were euthanized after suffering leg injuries. Two more -- Chasing Artie and Parents Pride, both trained by Saffie Joseph -- collapsed and died with the cause of death still unknown.

On Thursday, the Board of Stewards announced Joseph-trained horses had been scratched from all races until further notice. That included Derby runner Lord Miles.

Meanwhile, Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move, trained by Tim Yakteen, was scratched after developing a fever on Thursday.

With the two scratches, Cyclone Mischief and Santa Anita Derby runner-up Mandarin Hero were added to the field.

Trained by Terunobu Fujita and ridden by Kazushi Kimura, Mandarin Hero becomes the third Japan-based horse in the field along with UAE Derby winner Derma Sotogake and Continuar.

Since 1995, only two horses from Japan have attempted the Derby, with Master Fencer the best finisher at sixth in 2019.

UAE Derby winners haven't fared well either. They are 0-for-18 in the Kentucky Derby, but Masanari Tanaka, assistant to trainer Hidetaka Otonashi, was pleased with Derma Sotogake's preparation since arriving in Kentucky.

"The exercise rider said he felt really well," Tanaka said. "I think we will go forward in great condition to the Kentucky Derby."

