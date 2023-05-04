PSG start preparations for life without Messi

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain fans are unlikely to see Lionel Messi (left) celebrating with Kylian Mbappé (right) next season after Messi jeopardised his future at PSG with an authorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Paris Saint-Germain's squad continued their preparations on Thursday for a crunch game on Sunday at relegation-threatened Troyes amid off-field turmoil involving the future of star striker Lionel Messi.

The Ligue 1 pacesetters suspended the 35-year-old Argentine for two weeks following his unauthorised trip to promote tourism in Saudi Arabia.

Messi flew to the country with his wife and three children hours after a lacklustre performance in PSG's humiliating 3-1 defeat at home to mid-table Lorient.

The Argentina skipper will miss the game at Troyes along with defender Achraf Hakimi who was sent off after 20 minutes against Lorient following two yellow cards.

Messi will also be absent from the game against Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes on 13 May.

Departure

As speculation emerged that Messi is likely to leave PSG at the end of the season for a huge deal in Saudi Arabia, fans gathered outside PSG's headquarters on the western fringes of Paris to demand changes to the club's recruitment policies.

The Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) issued a statement on social media hitting out at ticket prices as well as plans to move the club to the 80,000 seat Stade de France in Saint Denis.

"Leaving the Parc des Princes is unthinkable," said the CUP in a tweet.

"We are completely against the plan to buy the Stade de France which has no soul or link to our club. PSG IS THE PARC DES PRINCES."

A group of fans also congregated outside the home of the injured Brazilian striker Neymar to hurl insults and demand his departure.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals," said a club statement.

"Whatever the differences, nothing can justify such acts. The club offers its full support to its players, its management and all those concerned by this shameful behaviour."

Messi's venture to Saudi Arabia unleashed the increasing frustrations with the team and the club's management since the resumption of Ligue 1 after the World Cup in Qatar.

Though they have maintained their ascendance in Ligue 1, PSG slumped out 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last-16 of this season's Champions League – the trophy the club's Qatari owners most covet.

Last season, PSG lost at the same stage in the competition in an arguably worse manner. They led 2-0 on aggregate before shipping three goals in 17 minutes to lose 3-2 on aggregate.

By the time they play at Troyes, their lead at the top could be reduced to two points if second-placed Marseille win at Lens.

