Veteran fly-half Urdapilleta quits Castres for Clermont

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – Argentina half-back Benjamin Urdapilleta has quit Castres to sign a one-year deal with Clermont, the clubs announced Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who has the option for a further year, will join up with his former Castres and Oyonnax coach Christophe Urios at Clermont.

Capped 20 times by Argentina, Urdapilleta played for Harlequins in the English Premiership before touching down at Oyonnax in 2013 and Castres two years later.

The hightest active points scorer in the Top 14, Urdapilleta has played 14 games for Castres this season, all as a starter.

