France set to feature in new women's rugby international tournament

Rugby union chiefs have chosen New Zealand as the venue for a new competition for the top women's teams.

Just six days after England edged past France to claim the 2023 women's Six Nations tournament, rugby union bosses have announced that New Zealand will be the venue for a new competition involving the top six women's international rugby teams.

The WXV1 will kick off in October and feature nine Test matches over over three weekends.

England, France and Wales will play in the inaugural event with the best three outfits from July's Pacific Four Series involving New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.

The team that finishes fourth in that tournament will play in WXV2 to be held in Cape Town in South Africa on 14, 21 and 28 October.

Scotland have secured a place in WXV2, and Ireland are confirmed for WXV3. Italy will play-off against Spain to determine the final European representatives in WXV2 and WXV3.

Bill Beaumont, chairman of World Rugby, said: “We made a pledge at a spectacular Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand to accelerate the advancement of the women’s game.

“With women and girls leading our strategy to grow the sport on a global basis, this competition will increase the reach and impact of the sport and drive the overall competitiveness of women’s international rugby as we look forward to an expanded 16-team Rugby World Cup 2025 in England."

Last Saturday, England beat France 38-33 to claim a fifth consecutive Six Nations title and give the perfect send-off to coach Simon Middleton who had led the side for eight years.

For the first two editions of WXV1, there will be no relegation as each team plays three matches to determine the winner of the competition.

In WXV2, the sides will play three times and the team finishing last will be relegated to WXV 3 while the winner of that division will be promote to WXV2.

The bottom team in WXV3 will play off against the next best ranked side, according to the women’s rankings on the Monday after the final match of WXV that year.

Sally Horrox, who oversees the women's game at World Rugby, added: “WXV is the flagship of our Accelerating the global development of women in rugby strategy.

"It is more than a world-class competition, it is a statement of intent, a vehicle to supercharge the reach, competitiveness and value of elite women’s rugby."

