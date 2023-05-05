Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in Miami Grand Prix practice

World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull was fastest in the second practice session for the Miami Grand Prix on Friday

Miami Gardens (United States) (AFP) – World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the fastest time in Friday's practice for the Miami Grand Prix while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc suffered a crash into a barrier.

After Mercedes enjoyed a 1-2 effort in the opening session, with George Russell leading the way from Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, the current championship leader, responded with an impressive best lap time of 1:27.930.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was 0.385 seconds behind closely followed by his teammate Leclerc, whose session ended early after he went nose first into the barrier at Turn eight.

Leclerc left the track on a moped and showed no signs of any side-effects from the incident, which caused a red flag and five-minute delay, frustrating teams who were putting in some longer runs.

Verstappen's second practice was accompanied by regular complaints from the drive about his headrest but the discomfort appeared to have little impact on his performance.

The Dutchman's teammate Sergio Perez, who is just six points behind him in the standings after his win in Baku last week, was fourth fastest ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull drivers have dominated the opening four races of the season with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez claiming two victories each.

The lack of over-taking in a largely processional Azerbaijan Grand Prix, combined with the Red Bull cars' superior speed, has led to fears of a season lacking drama and excitement.

After Russell posted a time of 1:30.125 in the earlier session, with his fellow Briton Hamilton second quickest, 0.212 behind, there was at least some indication that Red Bull might not have it all their own way on Sunday.

But even before the second session, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was quick to caution against reading too much into their times.

"The car has some goodness. It is just very tricky to unlock it," said Wolff.

"When the drivers have confidence, they can go quick. It is on a razor's edge. This morning we seemed to be in a sweet spot. I don't think we can extrapolate from this, ran later than everybody else but at least it looked more encouraging than Baku."

Hamilton finished seventh in the second session while Russell was down in 15th, 1.286 off Verstappen's pace.

The first practice also saw a red flag after Haas' Nico Hulkenberg lost control of his car entering turn three, spinning into the wall and leaving debris on the track from his front end.

