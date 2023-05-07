Messi goes punk as PSG veer into vaudeville

Lionel Messi

"So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, adieu Adieu, adieu, to yieu and yieu and yieu," sang the wondrously lyrical Von Trapp children in one of the many heart-warming scenes in the film The Sound of Music.

Advertising Read more

Lionel Messi's ode to Paris Saint-Germain appears somewhat more Sex Pistols.

After incarnating apathy during the 3-1 defeat to Lorient at the Parc des Princes last Sunday, Messi perked up post match to whisk his family off to Saudi Arabia where he operates sleekly as a tourism ambassador.

His paeans on social media to the verdant glories of the realm came as he should have been atoning for Sunday's sins during training sessions on Monday.

The PSG hierarchy suspended Messi for two weeks for his absence and docked his wages for his bad boy behaviour. It also emerged that the option of a third year in the French capital with the club would not be pursued.

No future then for the legend.

Still, Saudi bigwigs were happy to have the miscreant in their midst.

I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences.



We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality. 🇸🇦#WelcomeMessi pic.twitter.com/QQGdnAqQ08 — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 1, 2023

And why not? Messi is a stupendously successful footballer who should be enjoying and adding to the squillions made during the best part of two trophy laden decades at Barcelona.

Messi & his family treated themselves to a delightful selection of international cuisine & a luxurious shopping experience in #ViaRiyadh followed by a fun-filled afternoon of games, VR experiences, & quality family time at Riyadh City Boulevard. #WelcomeMessi pic.twitter.com/3O6gRQEN4h — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 2, 2023

When he arrived at PSG, it appeared a smart deal. The experienced Argentine was greeted as the missing piece in PSG's quest for the Champions League trophy – European club football's most prestigious piece of silverware.

Only it hasn't quite worked out that way. The mesmerising strikes and the cute passes leading to goals for other players have been coming at a regular rate but not in the games that matter for the impatient hierarchy or the acquisitive fans.

Since he joined the PSG party in the summer of 2021, PSG have failed to advance past the last-16 of the Champions League.

In 2022, they squandered a two-goal advantage to lose to Real Madrid and in 2023, they were worn down by a functional Bayern Munich side.

A record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 trophy was captured in May 2022 and a record 11th top flight crown should be secured in the next month.

Games

On Sunday, PSG play at Troyes who are effectively in Ligue 2.

The following Saturday, PSG entertain the equally doomed Ajaccio.

"Believe me, I am very concentrated on the final five matches of the championship," said PSG boss Christophe Galtier on Friday.

"We're five points clear and the teams in second and third are playing well. We can't relax or else they'll catch us."

Even without Messi, PSG should possess enough nous to secure the six points against the strugglers. They still have Kylian Mbappé.

How fortunate for the distraught supporters that the France international decided to snub the fluttering eyelashes of Real Madrid and stay at his hometown club.

Over the past few months, Mbappé has become PSG's all-time record goalscorer as well as captain of the France team following the retirement of Hugo Lloris.

And sensibly the fans have not targeted the 24-year-old for the side's unhinged showings. Rather the South Americans have come in for the flak.

Jeers

Neymar, who was injured during the Ligue 1 game against Lille in which Messi scored an injury-time winner, was subjected to foul-mouthed rants from around 100 fans who congregated outside his house in the plush suburb of Bougival.

They dispersed after some jeering. The club was forced to issue a statement condemning the behaviour.

"Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions," it said.

"The club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour."

But surely just another vignette of the entitlement that has been built from just over a decade of prodigious spending by the Qatari owners on a chunk of players, such as Messi and Neymar, and a concomitant lust for domination that would make even Darth Vader blench.

Feelings

"I can understand the anger and disappointment of the fans," said Galtier. "But I will never accept people going to the house of any of the players."

The influential fan group the Collectif Ultras Paris lodged their own discontent about rising ticket prices and a potential move out of the Parc des Princes to the Stade de France on Wednesday outside PSG's headquarters. They also bemoaned a poor recruitment policy.

"After 12 years of Qatari investment, PSG have only got past the quarter-finals of the Champions League on two occasions," said Jonathan Wilson, editor of the British-based football magazine The Blizzard.

"So something is very clearly wrong there. For that to be true over a 12-year period, you can't say it's just bad luck. You can't say this is a team building towards something. That is a consistent pattern of failure."

Trio

Messi, Mbappé and Neymar was the triumvirate that should have helped the side to conquer all.

But the returns have been poor – the 2022 French Super Cup and the 2022 Ligue 1 crown. Messi apologised for his excursion on Friday in a video on social media. "I honestly thought that we had a day off after the match just like we had last week," said the 35-year-old.

"I was supposed to go to Saudi Arabia before but I cancelled that trip. I had this one organised and I couldn't cancel it again."

The mea culpa might be sufficient to propel the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back into the fold for the last three games of the season.

But the admission rather underscores the incoherence and opacity enveloping PSG.

The 2023 Ligue 1 championship remains in the balance amid such theatrics. With 15 points still up for grabs, Galtier – as well as the despairing fans – will want to see fight and focus from the players. Otherwise they'll all be singing adieu and auf Wiedersehen to the title.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe