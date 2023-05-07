S. Korea's Jung Chan-min wins Maekyung Open

South Korea's Jung Chan-min won the Maekyung Open with a three-round total of 16 under par 197 for a commanding six-shot victory

Seongnam (South Korea) (AFP) – South Korea's Jung Chan-min triumphed on home soil at the Asian Tour's GS Caltex Maekyung Open on Sunday, emerging as one of his country's stars of the future.

Jung shot a final round five-under-par 66 for a tournament total of 16 under par 197 and a commanding six-shot victory at Namseoul Country Club.

"I won a big tournament wire to wire, so I feel good," said the 23-year-old, who won $222,222 with Sunday's victory.

"I sensed the victory with an eagle on the fourth hole. After that, I felt at ease," he said, adding: "I used my driver on nine holes today, I used it often because I was confident."

Jung was trailed by compatriots Song Min-hyuk and Lee Jung-hwan, who were tied for second in an event that was reduced to 54 holes after Saturday's third round was cancelled over poor weather and a waterlogged course.

Song, an amateur, said he was satisfied with his play and happy about the results.

"Both my putting and shots were so good that I quickly forgot any disappointment after I made a mistake," he said.

"As an amateur I'm thrilled to finish in second place," Song added, saying that he plans to turn professional this year.

Lee said he was equally content, as the winner was just too good.

"I missed getting the trophy but Jung Chan-min played very good golf," he said.

The next event on the Asian Tour will also be staged in South Korea, with the Kolon Korea Open to be played at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, from June 22 to 25.

