Messi returns to training as PSG edge closer to record 11th Ligue 1 title

Lionel Messi took part in a training session with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates a week after club bosses banned him for taking an unauthorised promotional trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi, 35, went through his paces on his own before joining other PSG stars such as Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappé.

Last Monday, Messi failed to turn up at the PSG training ground and was subsequently hit with the ban after photographs appeared on social media of the Argentine with his wife and three children at various hotspots around the Saudi capital.

The 9,000 kilometre round trip coupled with a lacklustre performance in the 3-1 defeat to Lorient on 30 April at the Parc des Princes provoked fury among PSG fans.

The club's management also came under fire for hiring seemingly apathetic but highly paid stars.

Messi & his family treated themselves to a delightful selection of international cuisine & a luxurious shopping experience in #ViaRiyadh followed by a fun-filled afternoon of games, VR experiences, & quality family time at Riyadh City Boulevard. #WelcomeMessi pic.twitter.com/3O6gRQEN4h — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 2, 2023

The hardcore group the Collectif Ultras Paris demonstrated outside PSG's main offices in western Paris. A breakaway group of supporters also barracked the injured Brazilian star Neymar outside his home in the plush suburb of Bougival.

On Friday, Messi took to social media to explain his absence and say sorry.

The World Cup-winning skipper sat out Sunday night's 3-1 victory at Troyes where Mbappé scored his 24th goal of the Ligue 1 season to give the visitors the lead at the Stade de L'Aube.

Vitinha doubled the advantage on the hour mark.

And though Xavier Chavalerin's strike in the 83rd minute roused the home faithful, Fabian Ruiz put down the rebellion three minutes later.

The success took PSG six points clear of Lens with four games remaining. With their vastly superior goal difference, PSG can effectively wrap up their eighth Ligue 1 title in 10 years and a record 11th top flight championship on Saturday when they host Ajaccio who will be relegated if they draw or lose.

It is unclear if Messi will be available for the clash on Saturday after his schmoozing with the Saudi tourism chiefs.

