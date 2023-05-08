Rising star Giddey named in NBA-packed Australia World Cup squad

Sydney (AFP) – Ten NBA players including veteran Patty Mills and rising star Josh Giddey were named Monday in an extended Australian squad for the World Cup, but the Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons was again missing.

The Boomers finished fourth at the World Cup in China in 2019 and third at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where the United States triumphed.

Coach Brian Goorjian is hoping his Australia team can go even better at the World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines in August-September.

"The coaches and I have had many discussions about getting the mix right," he said, naming his squad.

"But I'm really pleased with where we've landed, with the guys we've selected there's a good balance across the court.

"The fact it's been so tough goes to show the depth of talent we have in Australian basketball right now."

Brooklyn Nets guard Mills and fellow veteran Joe Ingles of the Milwaukee Bucks again spearhead the charge in an extended 18-man squad that will be slimmed down to 12.

The 20-year-old Oklahoma guard Giddey, who averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season, is also set to play a key role, as are Jock Landale (Phoenix Suns) and Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans).

But three-time All Star Simmons was again left out, despite signalling this month that he hoped to play at the World Cup after opting out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Simmons has been out of action with a back injury but could still get the call if he is physically and mentally ready.

The World Cup runs from August 25 to September 10 with the Boomers gathering at a training camp in northern Queensland state beforehand, where Goorjian will make a final call on the team.

Australia are drawn in a group alongside Japan, Finland and Germany.

Extended squad: Xavier Cooks (Washington Wizards), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans), Matthew Dellavedova (Sacramento Kings), Dante Exum (KK Partizan), Sam Froling (Illawarra Hawks), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City), Chris Goulding (Melbourne United), Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks), Joe Ingles (Milwaukee Bucks), Nick Kay (Shimane Susanoo Magic), Jock Landale (Phoenix Suns), Thon Maker (Fujian Sturgeons), Will McDowell-White (New Zealand Breakers), Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets), Keanu Pinder (Fuenlabrada), Duop Reath (Al Riyadi), Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers), Jack White (Denver Nuggets).

© 2023 AFP