Frankfurt and coach Glasner to part ways after German Cup final

Berlin (AFP) – Eintracht Frankfurt will part company with their Europa League-winning coach Oliver Glasner at the end of the season, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

Glasner led Frankfurt to a first European trophy in 42 years last May by winning the Europa League final over Rangers at the end of his first season in charge.

But Frankfurt are currently winless in 10 league matches. They will however play in the German Cup final in early June against holders RB Leipzig.

This match is set to be Glasner's last in charge regardless of the outcome.

The Europa League win saw Frankfurt qualify for the Champions League for the first time, making it through to the last 16 this season before going out to Italian champions Napoli.

The club announced its decision to sever ties with 48-year-old Austrian "after long and intensive discussions and detailed analysis".

In a statement, Frankfurt said the decision was motivated by "the sporting development and overall performance in the second half of the season".

Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche said the club "wants to work together on the best possible farewell and concentrate on the final games with all our might".

Glasner has become increasingly frustrated on the sidelines and in press conferences in recent weeks.

He will miss Frankfurt's next match, at home against Mainz in the derby, due to a ban for "unsportsmanlike conduct" for kicking a ball onto the field during play in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim.

Glasner, quoted in the club's statement, said that he accepted management's decision and wanted "to bring the German Cup back to Frankfurt".

"Now is not the time to say goodbye or look back, we still have a crucial mission ahead of us.

"It is very important to me personally that Eintracht can celebrate great nights on the international stage again next season."

