Scotland rugby coach Gregor Townsend signs contract extension

London (AFP) – Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has signed a contract extension until April 2026, rugby chiefs announced on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The 50-year-old's deal was due to expire after the World Cup in France later this year and there had been speculation that the Scottish Rugby Union could be looking to replace him.

Following a third-place finish in the Six Nations, Townsend, who took charge in 2017, will remain at the helm for another three years at least.

"Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour and I'm excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world," he said.

"As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group.

"I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before."

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson hailed the achievements of Townsend, whose side are ranked fifth in the world.

"Gregor Townsend has been the most successful Scotland coach in the history of the professional era and we believe he is the right man to lead the national team beyond this year's Rugby World Cup," he said.

© 2023 AFP