Stump lands historic world judo gold for Swiss

Switzerland's Nils Stump won his country's first judo world gold

Doha (AFP) – Nils Stump won Switzerland's first ever world judo title on Tuesday, taking gold in the men's under-73kg category in Doha.

Stump, 26, defeated former European champion Manuel Lombardo of Italy in the final, having delivered an ippon to beat Japanese star Soichi Hashimoto earlier in the day.

Hashimoto, the 2017 world champion, claimed bronze with Murodjon Yuldoshev of Uzbekistan.

Canada's Christa Deguchi added to her 2019 gold medal with another title in the women's under-57kg class.

Deguchi beat Japan's Haruka Funakubo by ippon less than two minutes into the final.

Jessica Klimkait, who shared third place at the Tokyo Olympics, earned another medal for Canada, pocketing bronze alongside Mongolia's Enkhriilen Lkhagvatogoo.

