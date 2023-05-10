Embiid, Giannis, Doncic, Tatum named to All-NBA First Team

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was the only member of the 2023 All-NBA First Team to be unanimously selected to the top squad

New York (AFP) – NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas star Luka Doncic and Boston's Jayson Tatum were among those named Wednesday to the All-NBA First Team.

The elite squad, among three chosen in voting by a global media panel, also included Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Greek star Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, was the only unanimous first-team selection with 100 votes and 500 points and was joined among forwards by US standout Tatum, who was second with 98 votes and 484 points.

Embiid, the star big man from Cameroon, was named to his first All-NBA First Team with 87 first-team votes and 474 total points.

Canadian guard Gilgeous-Alexander had 63 first-team votes and 407 points to 60 first-team ballots and 403 points for Slovenian guard Doncic.

It marked the first first-team selections for Embiid and Gilgeous-Alexander, the second for Tatum, the fourth for Doncic and the fifth for Antetokounmpo.

The All-NBA Second Team included Denver center Nikola Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP from Serbia; guards Stephen Curry of Golden State and Donovan Mitchell of Cleveland and forwards Jimmy Butler of Miami and Jaylen Brown of Boston.

The All-NBA Third Team included Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, New York forward Julius Randle, Portland guard Damian Lillard and two Sacramento Kings -- guard De'Aaron Fox and Lithuanian center Domantas Sabonis.

Four-time MVP and four-time champion James, who became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in his 20th NBA campaign, was among the 15 honor selections for the 19th time in his career with his third nod to the third team after 13 first-team and three second-team selections.

Curry was among the All-NBA squads for the ninth time in his career, four times on the first team and four more on the second.

Jokic and Butler were each among the 15 elite players for the fifth time. Jokic has had three first-team spots while Butler has never been on the top unit.

Lillard was in the All-NBA group for the seventh time in his career. He made the top squad once and the second team four times.

