Jones finalises Wallabies staff ahead of 'smash and grab' World Cup bid

Sydney (AFP) – Wallabies coach Eddie Jones hired former Castres boss Pierre-Henry Broncan and London Irish's Brad Davis on Thursday to complete his backroom staff ahead of a "smash and grab" bid for the World Cup in France.

The Australian has been slowly building his coaching team since taking over from the axed Dave Rennie in January, with all 11 members now on board.

Broncan, who steered Castres to the French Top 14 final last year, will act as a maul consultant, while ex-Wallabies flyhalf Berrick Barnes joins to help with their kicking.

The experienced Davis will assist with the attack, having previously held roles with Bath and Wasps in the English Premiership. A former rugby league player, he is currently assistant coach at London Irish.

Jon Clarke, formerly head of England's strength and conditioning programme, will perform a similar role with the Wallabies.

"We believe we have a quality coaching staff to plan and prepare the team for a smash and grab campaign, winning the Bledisloe Cup and finishing by winning the Rugby World Cup," said Jones.

"It is experienced, diverse and adaptable."

Bath scrum coach Neal Hatley and former England assistant Brett Hodgson were among others previously brought onboard.

Jones will take charge for the first time against South Africa in Pretoria in July ahead of a home Test with Argentina then two Bledisloe Cup clashes with the All Blacks.

The Wallabies head to Europe for a Test against France in late August before the September-October World Cup.

