Former captain Sammy takes over as West Indies white ball coach

Glory days: Daren Sammy led the West Indies to T20 World Cup wins in 2012 and 2016

St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda) (AFP) – Daren Sammy, the only man to lead his side to two T20 World Cup titles, was on Friday appointed the new head coach of West Indies' white ball teams, the national federation announced.

The 39-year-old from St Lucia captained West Indies to victory over Sri Lanka in the 2012 T20 World Cup final and again in 2016 when they beat England in a dramatic decider.

Within months of the second triumph Sammy, who skippered West Indies in all three formats of the game, was removed as captain but went on to play franchise white ball cricket around the world.

Since retiring as a player, Sammy has coached teams in the Pakistan Super League and the Caribbean Premier League.

His first job will be a three-match ODI series against UAE in Sharjah next month, ahead of the the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

West Indies failed to qualify automatically and will now take part in the 10-team tournament to try and take one of the two remaining slots in the main event which will take place in India later in the year.

"It will be a challenge but one that I'm ready for and excited about," said Sammy.

"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity, especially looking at the players we have and the impact that I believe I can have in the dressing room.

"I believe I will bring the same approach as I had as a player - the passion, the desire for success, and my undying love for West Indies cricket."

Cricket West Indies, who decided in March to engage separate coaches for the limited over and Test teams, also appointed former Jamaica wicketkeeper/batsman Andre Coley as the new head coach of the Test side.

Coley, 48, was interim head coach of the team on its tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier this year.

"They are well equipped for their roles, and we are confident they will bring different perspectives, skills and real passion to the West Indies dressing room," said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.

"The introduction of separate coaches signals the start of a new approach for the West Indies men's teams.

"We know it will enable greater focus on player communication, team planning and preparation to the benefit of our players and West Indies cricket."

