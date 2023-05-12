Lens boss Haise warns of Reims trap as Champions League slot heaves into view

French football

Lens boss Franck Haise has steered the side to the verge of qualification for the Champions League for the first time since 2002.

Lens boss Franck Haise urged his players to maintain their focus and intensity for Friday night's Ligue 1 clash against Reims at the Stade Bollaert.

Haise's men go into the clash in second place following impressive wins over Monaco and Marseilles and victory against Will Still's side will take them to within three points of pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain who entertain relegation-threatened Ajaccio on Saturday night at the Parc des Princes.

Success for Lens will maintain their slim hopes for the title and also strengthen their chances of the automatic slot for next season's Champions League – a competition they last graced 20 years ago.

A win will also guarantee them third place – and a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds – should Monaco fail to beat Lille on Sunday afternoon.

"It would be a huge mistake to think that the match against Reims will be easier than the ones against Marseille or Monaco," said Haise on the eve of the clash.

"Reims have been doing really well since Still came in last October."

The visitors have been one of the season's revelations. Still was appointed interim coach after the dismissal of Oscar Garcia. He was confirmed as head coach in November and has stabilised the side in mid table on the back of a 19-game unbeaten streak.

Stakes

Even though they are safe, Still promised his players would not be uncompetitive.

"We know that the context of this match will be particular and not the easiest but that doesn't stop us from going there to play a solid, strong match and to show once again the best version of Stade de Reims.

"We know the quality of Lens, especially at home," Still added. "It's going to be a big game and we'll try to take advantage of it because playing at the Stade Bollaert is something special."

Lens will be without the ardent support of fans belonging to the KSO and Red Tigers groups.

Their section of the Tony Marek stand at the Stade Bollaert will be closed after fans ignited flares during the game against Monaco on 22 April.

