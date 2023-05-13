'Fantasy land': Mueller shuts down Bayern exit rumours

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller scored the first goal in his side's 6-0 win over Schalke

Dortmund (Germany) (AFP) – Bayern Munich captain Thomas Mueller shot down talk he is on his way out of the club as "fantasy land" after his side's 6-0 rout of Schalke on Saturday.

Mueller opened the scoring against Schalke at the Allianz Arena after 21 minutes, his first goal in eight matches.

The win sent Bayern four points clear of Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga table with two games to play. Dortmund play their game in hand against Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

Several German media outlets reported this week that Mueller, who has never played for another club, was on his way out after being benched on several occasions by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking after the match, Mueller told Sky Germany that the reports "sent me to fantasy land", explaining: "I have a year left on my contract and my heart is red."

Referring to prominent German tabloid Bild, who published a story midweek of Mueller photoshopped into other Bundesliga playing kits, the 33-year-old said "the four-letter newspaper sells some papers with my face."

"And your TV station also makes things easy for itself too," Mueller said.

"The coach chooses the line-up and we have to function.

"We can have those discussions in the future. We have a championship fight here."

Mueller has won the Bundesliga 11 times, including the last 10 titles in a row.

"I don't understand all the commotion," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said after the game.

"Bayern is Thomas Mueller, Thomas Mueller is Bayern."

