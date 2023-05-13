French Open bosses increase singles champions' payday to 2.3 million euros

2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek won 2.2 million euros for lifting the women's singles title at the French Open in Paris in 2022. The 2023 champion will walk away with 2.3 million euros.

Just over two weeks before the start of the tennis circuit's most prestigious clay court tournament, French Open chiefs have revealed the men's and women's singles champions will pocket 2.3 million euros for their endeavours over two weeks at the Roland Garros stadium.

Last year's winners – Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek – both received 2.2 million euros after defeating Casper Ruud and Coco Gauff respectively.

Swiatek will be top seed at this year's competition. However, it is still not clear whether 36-year-old Nadal will return to Paris to challenge for a record-extending 15th title.

The Spaniard, who is nursing a hip injury, has not played competitively since his elimination in the second round at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

In his absence, his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz and the Serb Novak Djokovic are likely to be among the favourites for the second of the season's four Grand Slam tournaments.

Cash

While the winners will receive multi-million euro cheques, players further down the food chain will also benefit from the extra six million euros that has been injected into the 49.6 million euro prize money.

First round losers will take away 69,000 euros compared with 62,000 in 2022.

And players who fall in the qualifiying rounds – renamed "Opening Week" by tournament bosses – will also be rewarded with an average rise of nearly 12 percent.

Someone losing in the third and final round of qualifying will receive 34,000 euros compared with 31,000 in 2022. Fans will also benefit too during this year's Opening Week.

They will be encouraged to watch stars such as Djokovic, Alcaraz and Swiatek go through their paces on the practice courts.

"I think allowing access to these sessions will be fantastic," said tournament director Amélie Mauresmo.

"To be able to watch the best players in the world prepare for the tournament will be an unbelievable experience. The players liked it when we did it last year."

The 128-player main draw starts on 28 May. The women's singles final will take place on 10 June and the men's final will conclude proceedings on 11 June.

