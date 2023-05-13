Girona hold Real Sociedad to open door for Villarreal

Real Sociedad's Spanish playmaker David Silva (L) vies with Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu in the entertaining draw

Barcelona (AFP) – Girona held Real Sociedad to a 2-2 draw on Saturday in La Liga, giving Villarreal a sliver of hope that they can finish in the top four.

Imanol Alguacil's side, fourth, took a commanding two-goal lead through a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty and veteran playmaker David Silva.

The former Manchester City midfielder, 37, signed a contract extension with Real Sociedad earlier this week, until June 2024.

However the Catalan visitors fought back to leave the game level, with Yan Couto and Cristhian Stuani scoring before the break.

Girona's Oriol Romeu was sent off for a second booking in the final stages but La Real could not capitalise and find a late winner.

Real Sociedad's draw leaves them eight points ahead of Villarreal, fifth, who host Athletic Bilbao later Saturday.

Real Madrid, second, welcome Getafe ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Manchester City.

