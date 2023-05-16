Milan boss Pioli calls for belief to overturn Inter's Champions League advantage

Champions League

AC Milan boss is attempting to steer the side into the final of the Champions League for the first time since 2007.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli urged his players to be confident that they can overturn a 2-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against city rivals Inter.

Advertising Read more

Inter overpowered AC Milan during the first leg at the San Siro on 10 May and will reach the final for the first time since lifting the crown in 2010 should they prevail in Tuesday night's second leg.

Pioli conceded his side would go into the game as underdogs. "Now more than ever, nobody thinks Milan can reach the final," he added.

"I know we can play a great game and I know how strong my players are."

Milan last reached the final in 2007 when they beat Liverpool to lift their seventh title.

"Nobody predicted that Milan would even get this far in the competition," added Pioli.

"These are the moments every coach dreams about. We know how hard it's going to be and we know that we're going into the game with a handicap, but we also know that we have the quality to turn it around."

Return

Milan could be boosted by the return of striker Rafael Leao and midfielder Junior Messias.

However, Ismael Bennacer, who injured his right knee early in the first leg will be absent for at least six months.

The 25-year-old Algeria international underwent surgery on his knee and should return in the new year.

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi said Bennacer's absence would be a blow for Milan but he warned his players not to be complacent.

"We know that we will have a great team in front of us," said Inzaghi.

"We know how important it is for us, for our club, for our fans, so, we will need to play our best.

"We know that we are at an advantage and we deserve to be ahead but we haven’t achieved anything. We need to be determined and all together so we can play with confidence.”

The winner will play either Manchester City or holders Real Madrid in the final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on 10 June.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe