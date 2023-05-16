New Zealand rugby league chiefs raise hope of World Cup after France pulls out

French football

Former French prime minister Jean Castex announced in January 2022 that France would host the 2025 rugby league World Cup.

New Zealand emerged on Tuesday as a possible venue for the 2025 rugby league World Cup following France's decision to pull out as hosts of the tournament.

Advertising Read more

"We are interested in exploring alternative propositions in this part of the world, with our Australian Rugby League Commission colleagues and others," said the New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters.

"We're looking to create an alternative and exciting tournament that can replace France 2025," Peters added.

French rugby league chiefs confirmed on Monday night that it could not stage the event. They said they could not meet the financial rules laid out by the French government.

"Despite all the work carried out by the organising committee, it hasn't been possible to fully secure the risk of a deficit," organisers said.

"Despite the interest shown in this unique sport ... the board had to decide to renounce organising this major international competition."

France won the bid to host the 2025 World Cup in January 2022. The then prime minister Jean Castex made the official announcement.

Hope

The 2021 edition of the tournament was held in England late last autumn after Australia and New Zealand opted out of playing it in 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

"It is possible for 2025 and definitely that would be the initial goal, to keep it in the cycle of every four years,” Peters said.

"Particularly after the postponement of the 2021 World Cup, it would be good to get it back into the cycle of every four years and avoid other major events around the world."

France hosted the inaugural rugby league World Cup in October and November 1954.

Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain also featured. The British won the first of their three titles beating the hosts 16-12 in the final at the Parc des Princes in Paris to lift the Paul Barrière trophy.

"I respect the French government's decision amid the challenges they are facing but I can't hide my disappointment," said Troy Grant, chairman of the International Rugby League.

"Despite our focus having been on France, we will now accelerate our consideration of other contingency options."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe