Madrid's Militao returns in place of Rudiger for Haaland test

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Eder Militao returned to the heart of the Real Madrid defence for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg against Manchester City in the only change in either side from the first leg, which ended 1-1.

Antonio Rudiger's fine job in keeping City's 52-goal striker Erling Haaland quiet in the Spanish capital was not enough for the German to retain his place as Militao returns from suspension.

Eduardo Camavinga has shrugged off a knee injury to start at left-back for the defending European champions.

City boss Pep Guardiola kept his promise not to "overthink" his line-up as the same front six start for the fifth consecutive Champions League game.

Haaland is supported in attack by Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva.

Nathan Ake is City's only injury absentee, so Manuel Akanji again deputises on the left-side of defence.

Manchester City (4-3-3)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema (capt), Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

