PSG's Mbappé and Messi among nominees for best Ligue 1 player of the year award

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (left) and Kylian Mbappé feature on the shortlist for the best Ligue 1 player of the season.

Just three days after his brace in a 5-0 victory over Ajaccio propelled him to 26 Ligue 1 goals, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé has been shortlisted for the players' player of the 2023 season accolade.

Fellow PSG forward Lionel Messi, Loïs Openda and Seko Fofana from Lens and Lille's Jonathan David are also in the running to dethrone Mbappé who has won the award for the last three years.

Franck Haise, who has steered Lens to a place in next season's Champions League, will vye for the coach of the year award with Marseille's Igor Tudor, Clermont's Pascal Gastien and Paulo Fonseca of Lille.

The Toulouse boss Philippe Montanier also makes the shortlist for best coach after leading his side to mid table safety following their promotion from Ligue 2 and a spectacular Coupe de France victory over Nantes.

Two Lyon starlets – Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki – feature on the shortlist for best young player of the year along with Eliesse Ben Seghir from Monaco, Elye Wahi from Montpellier and PSG's Nuno Mendes.

The winners will be announced at a gala award ceremony in Paris on 28 May – a week before the end of the 2022/23 season.

