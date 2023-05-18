Moura confirms Spurs exit at end of season

Tottenham's Lucas Moura will leave the club at the end of this season

London (AFP) – Emotional Tottenham winger Lucas Moura said his "heart will always be here" after confirming he will leave the Premier League club at the end of this season.

Moura has struggled throughout an injury-hit campaign, failing to score in his 17 appearances, and will be allowed to depart when his contract expires in June.

The 30-year-old Brazilian missed the majority of the first half of the season with a tendon injury.

Since his return to action, he has endured a troubled spell, including a red card at Everton before his error resulted in Liverpool scoring a stoppage-time winner last month.

Moura's best moment in a Tottenham shirt came when he netted a hat-trick at Ajax in 2019 that sent the north Londoners into their first Champions League final.

Moura will get the chance to bid farewell to the Tottenham faithful in Saturday's home match against Brentford.

"Wherever I am, my heart will always be here. You are my club," Moura said on Tottenham's official Twitter feed.

"It has been the greatest honour to defend this badge. Every flick, every tackle, every leap, every goal.

"From the highest of highs to the lowest lows, from the beginning to the end, you sung my name. This has been my dream.

"This will always be my home. Some nights we will never forget, writing history together. I will always love you no matter where I go. We will meet again."

Moura has scored 38 goals in 219 appearances since he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

"We would like to thank Lucas for his tremendous service to our club and wish him the very best for the future," a Tottenham statement said.

"We shall provide a further update on our wider released and retained player list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign."

© 2023 AFP