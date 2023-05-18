Raphael Nadal prepares to reveal plans for French Open

Tennis

Rafael Nadal will reveal whether he will feature at the 2023 French Open. The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played competitively since January.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is set to end speculation on Thursday over whether he will defend his men's singles title at the 2023 French Open.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who has not played competitively since losing in the second round at the Australian Open in January, has been nursing an injury to his left hip.

"He will say if he is going to play or not and outline the reasons of his choice," said a statement.

Nadal beat Casper Ruud in 2022 in straight sets to lift the title for a record-extending 14th time.

The victory took his tally of Grand Slam singles triumphs to a record 22.

Novak Djokovic equalled his haul in January with his triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.

Doubts

Questions over Nadal's health increased when the veteran announced that he would miss the Madrid Masters tournament which started at the end of April.

"Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on 14," said Nadal on social media. "The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected."

The setback came after he skipped the tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona where he has claimed 11 and 12 titles respectively.

The French Open starts on 28 May at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Carlos Alcaraz will be the men's top seed.

Iga Swiatek, who won a second French Open crown in 2022, will head the women's seedings.

