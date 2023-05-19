Cole's double-bogey hands DeChambeau PGA lead

American Eric Cole made a double bogey at the par-4 sixth hole Friday morning to leave Bryson DeChambeau in the lead after the completion of the opening round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill

Rochester (United States) (AFP) – A double-bogey for US rookie Eric Cole on Friday morning left Bryson DeChambeau as leader of the PGA Championship after the completion of the opening round.

Advertising Read more

When darkness halted play Thursday at Oak Hill, Cole was on 5-under one shot better off than clubhouse leader DeChambeau, but plunked his first shot Friday into a creek on the way to a double bogey at the par-4 sixth hole.

World number 122 Cole, a back-nine starter, then missed a birdie putt from just inside six feet at the seventh, made a six-foot par putt at the eighth and parred the ninth to share second place after 18 holes.

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, fired a four-under par 66 on Thursday to seize the lead with fellow LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, Canada's Corey Conners, Cole and Scottie Scheffler one adrift on 67.

A frost delay of one hour and 50 minutes on Thursday prevented the first round from finishing before sunset, leaving 30 players to return Friday before their second rounds.

Only 16 players went under par in the opening round.

Cole, who missed the cut at the 2021 US Open in his only prior major, made the field of 156 as an alternate when already-qualified Jason Day won last week's PGA Tour event.

After marking in the sixth fairway Thursday, Cole's first shot Friday found a creek and he missed a 12-foot bogey putt to fall behind DeChambeau.

Cole, who lost a playoff at the PGA Honda Classic in February, sank an 11-foot birdie putt Thursday at the 12th, rebounded from a bogey at the par-5 13th with birdies at 14 and 15 and took the lead with three birdies in a row.

He made an 11-foot birdie putt at the par-4 second, a 13-footer at the par-3 third and put his approach inside four feet from the left rough at the par-5 fourth to set up another birdie.

The 34-year-old American is the son of two former golf professionals -- South African Bobby Cole, third in the 1974 PGA Championship, and Laura Baugh, an American who played 25 LPGA seasons.

DJ, Scott out early

Johnson, a two-time major winner, and Australian Adam Scott, who opened with a 68, were among those hoping to make a morning charge in the second round.

DeChambeau and Johnson were two of the big names lured from the PGA Tour by Saudi-backed LIV Golf, with record $25 million purses but amid criticism over Saudi Arabian human rights issues.

The PGA Tour banned LIV players and a court fight between the tours is set for trial next May. Until then, majors are the only venues where the best of LIV and the PGA can compete.

Several top stars struggled in their opening rounds Thursday, with world number one Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, and US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick both recording a 76.

Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner trying to complete a career Grand Slam by winning this week, opened on 73. The American is battling a left wrist injury.

Phil Mickelson, a six-time major winner, finished Friday on 73 while fellow LIV standout Cameron Smith, the reigning British Open champion, was on 72.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, chasing his first major victory since 2014, opened on 71.

© 2023 AFP