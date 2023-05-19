Jones, Tipuric retirements 'huge blow' for Biggar's Wales

Dublin (AFP) – Fly-half Dan Biggar said on Friday Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric's shock Test retirements are a huge blow for Wales.

Former captain Jones, 37 and flanker Tipuric, 33, announced earlier in they day they would stop playing Test rugby and miss out on this year's Rugby World Cup.

Wales start their campaign against Fiji on September 10 but it will be without the pair's combined 263 caps for their country as well as the British and Irish Lions.

"I spoke to Tips and he gave me a heads up to be fair because I played with him for a long time," Biggar told AFP.

"I couldn't quite believe it.

"With Al there had been a few rumours and bits and pieces.

"It's a huge blow for us, two incredibly talented players who have been great servants," he added about his former Ospreys team-mates.

