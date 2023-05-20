Also-rans Lens and Marseille jostle for PSG's leftovers

French football

Franck Haise has steered Lens to second place in Ligue 1 after 35 games.

It's been something of a competition this time around. Marseille and particularly Lens have kept the Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain – in British football parlance – honest.

On Saturday night, Marseille play at Lille. Victory for the visitors to the Stade Pierre Mauroy will take them to within five points of the leaders who have played 35 of their 38 games.

All but the insane and myopic accept that Marseille's title aspirations are over for the 2022/23 season but second place – and automatic qualification for next season's Champions League – remains viable should Lens slip up.

Marseille's journey north was overshadowed on Saturday by the absence of veteran midfielder Dimitri Payet and the defender Nuno Tavares.

It is understood that Marseille boss Igor Tudor took a dim view of their attitude in training over the past week.

Typically tough from the 45-year-old Croatian who vowed at the start of the season he would not tolerate a bad attitude from any player in his quest for team spirit and unity of purpose.

"Lille are a well organised side," said Tudor ahead of the encounter. "They're difficult to break down and are very clever with their set pieces from free-kicks and corners."

On top of the analysis comes the cold fact that Lille have not lost at home since 31 August and are chasing a place in next season's Europa Conference League.

Not a bad return from Lille boss Paulo Fonseca who took over at the start of the season from Jocelyn Gourvennec.

Reward

Fonseca's efforts have been rewarded with a place on the shortlist for best Ligue 1 manager of the season – a salute he shares with Saturday night's counterpart Tudor.

The Lille goalkeeper, Lucas Chevalier, also made the five-man shortlist for his position.

The 21-year-old will vie with PSG's Gigi Donnarumma, Lens' Brice Samba as well as Anthony Lopes of Lyon and Pau Lopez of Marseille for the accolade which will be awarded next Sunday evening.

"I've done some good things this season," said Chevalier. "And I'm really happy to have made the shortlist. There's lots more work to do because there are things we want to achieve this season."

Fifth spot at the end of the season would represent a significant improvement on the 10th place finish under Gourvennec.

But it is still a descent from the lofty heights of 2021 when Lille claimed the Ligue 1 crown under Christophe Galtier – now at the parish of PSG.

His recompense for steering the Parisians to the title at the end of his first season in the hot seat could be sack.

PSG's glory-seeking backers crave not such trinkets. Theirs is a wide-eyed, tongue-lolling desire for the Champions League – European club football's most prestigious trophy.

Loss

And PSG were eliminated in the last-16 after a comprehensive roughing up at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The Germans soon received a taste of their own medicine when they were efficiently deconstructed by Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

And while City feast their eyes on the joys of the Champions League final next month in Istanbul against Inter Milan, PSG's players can focus on more parochial events such as Lens' visit to the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday afternoon for their match against Lorient.

"There's been a lot of intensity, quality and pleasure during the training sessions over the past week," said Lens boss Franck Haise.

And why not? Monaco's 0-0 draw last week with Lille assured Lens of at least third place and a berth in the qualifying rounds of next season's Champions League.

But much more is available.

Achievement

"Fantastic to be assured of a top three place three games before the end of the season," said Haise.

"But the players want to continue to be ambitious and to give everything right until the end," he added. "All we can do is keep trying to win until the end of the season and see what happens."

If Lens fail to take all three points, it will allow PSG the chance to clinch a ninth Ligue 1 crown in 11 years and a record 11th overall when they play at relegation-threatened Auxerre on Sunday night.

"Auxerre will be playing to stay up," said Galtier. "And we will be playing to maintain our lead.

"Their stadium will be full, and their fans will want to push their players to go for a win but it's up to us to make sure we have the upper hand in the match."

A team boasting the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi – both on the shortlist for player of the year – should have enough to see off an outfit hovering just one point above the drop zone.

And if they lose? Well, honestly.

