Manchester City crowned Premier League champions after Arsenal's loss at Forest

Football

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side were crowned champions of England for the third year on the trot and the fifth time in six years after second -placed Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest.

Three days after thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 to reach the Champions League final, Manchester City were on Saturday crowned Premier League champions for the third year on the trot.

Advertising Read more

Pep Guardiola's side claimed the 2022/23 title after second-placed Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored mid way through the first-half and the hosts held on to gain the victory that assured them of Premier League football next season.

It was Arsenal's second consecutive defeat and left them on 81 points after 37 games of their 38 games

Manchester City, who have 85 points, can go into exhibition mode when they take on Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

"The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is," said City captain Ilkay Gundogan in a club statement.

"This squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain this season has been an enormous privilege."

Lead

In mid-January Arsenal boasted an eight-point lead over City.

However, City have won their past 11 matches in the league while Arsenal have managed only two victories in their last eight games.

Guardiola's fifth top flight English title as a manager takes him joint third with Sir Matt Busby and Tom Watson. Only Sir Alex Ferguson, Bob Paisley and George Ramsey have won more.

On 3 June, City take on local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembely in an attempt to complete "The Double". A week later in Istanbul, they will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Elsewhere in Europe, Bayern Munich's grip on the Bundesliga title suffered a blow on Saturday night.

The Bavarians lost 3-1 at home to RB Leipzig who confirmed their berth in next season's Champions League with the win.

Bayern appeared on course to extend their lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund to four points when Serge Gnabry thrashed in the opener at the Allianz Arena in the first-half.

But mid-way through the second-half, Konrad Laimer swept home past the Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer to cap off a blistering counter-attack.

And with 15 minutes left, France international Benjamid Pavard felled his compatriot Christopher Nkunku in the penalty area. Nkunku rattled home the spot kick to give the visitors the lead.

And Bayern's woes were compounded four minutes from time when Noussair Mazraoui was penalised for handball in the area.

Dominik Szoboszlai drove his penalty low to Sommer's right to inflict Bayern's first loss at home this season.

Dortmund will take charge of the championship with a win at relegaton-threatened Augsburg on Sunday.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe