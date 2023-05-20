Spalletti not seeking 'another club' after Napoli title success

Luciano Spalletti led Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years

Rome (AFP) – Luciano Spalletti insisted Saturday he was not "looking for another team" amid speculation the Napoli coach was set to exit after leading the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis fuelled speculation on Friday when he said he did not want to "clip the wings" of anyone in response to a question about his manager's future.

"I don't know what that means, you have to ask the president," Spalletti told a press conference ahead of his team's Serie A game against Inter Milan in their Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

"I clarified everything (with him) during a dinner a week ago."

The 64-year-old took over in 2021 having previously coached Inter Milan and Rome.

"It's not true that I have received offers to coach elsewhere. It's false. It's not true that I'm waiting or looking for another team, it's false," he continued.

Spalletti's side lifted the Scudetto for the first time since the era of Diego Maradona, who led the team to titles in 1987 and 1990.

"There was no need for a negotiation. I did not refuse a salary increase. I do not have to pay any (departure) clause," Spalletti told journalists amid a barrage of questions.

