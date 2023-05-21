'Devastated' Bellingham to miss Dortmund's clash at Augsburg

'Devastated': Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss his side's clash with Augsburg on Sunday

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham said he was "devastated" to be ruled out of Sunday's Bundesliga game at Augsburg but hopes to be back for next Saturday's season-closing home clash with Mainz in what could potentially be his last match with the club.

Bellingham failed to recover from a knee complaint and did not make the trip to Augsburg, where Dortmund can go two points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table with a victory.

Writing on social media, the English teenager said he was "devastated not to be involved today".

"I'm doing everything to be available next week. Dortmund supporters regardless of where you are, let's be positive together today and all behind the team for this huge game".

Bayern's 3-1 loss to Leipzig on Saturday opened the door for Dortmund to win their first title in a decade.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic named Raphael Guerreiro in midfield as a replacement for Bellingham.

Bellingham has played more minutes than any other Dortmund player this season.

The 19-year-old, who had a starring role in England's midfield at the World Cup last year, has been heavily linked with a move away from Dortmund in the summer.

Bayern have won the last 10 German titles in a row and face Cologne in their final match next Saturday knowing that the title is Dortmund's to lose.

