Green praises 'awesome' Mumbai team-mates after first IPL hundred

Cameron Green (L) bumps fists with Suryakumar Yadav as he raced to a century against Sunrisers

Mumbai (AFP) – Cameron Green praised his "awesome" Mumbai Indians team-mates after the Australian all-rounder capped a successful first summer in India with a maiden IPL hundred on Sunday to follow his Test ton.

"I think the whole set-up has been awesome, and (I have been) getting really well looked after," Green said after his 47-ball 100 not out helped Mumbai thump Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets with two overs to spare.

"The thing is probably the intent at the top. It obviously helps when you've got guys like Ishan (Kishan) and Rohit (Sharma) in front of you and then you've got 'SKY' (Suryakumar Yadav) after you," he said.

"So when me and Rohit are batting, it's awesome knowing you've got SKY after you."

Green, 23, was the second-most expensive player for this season of the Indian Premier League, selling for $2.11 million to five-times champions Mumbai.

He has repaid that faith, smashing 381 runs at a strike-rate of over 159 this season.

With the ball he has taken a more modest six wickets.

His IPL debut follows a successful tour of India with Australia in February-March when he scored a century in Ahmedabad, the world's biggest cricket stadium.

Green, standing tall at 1.98m (six-foot-six), will also be a key part of Australia's team in the World Test Championship final against India in June as well as in the subsequent Ashes series against England.

"Big innings for the big guy on the big bucks," Australian journalist Peter Lalor tweeted on Sunday.

"Let's hope this bodes well for WTC final and Ashes. The Green Machine!"

"Special knock Cameron Green! Proper player," tweeted South African AB de Villiers, a former IPL big-hitter.

Former Australia batsman and ex-IPL coach Tom Moody wrote on Twitter, "Well if you didn't know before today, Cameron Green is an absolute superstar."

© 2023 AFP