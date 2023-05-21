Tavernier scores in milestone match as Rangers beat Hibs

Landmark match - Rangers captain James Tavernier has now made 400 competitive appearances for the Glasgow giants

Edinburgh (AFP) – Rangers captain James Tavernier marked his 400th competitive appearance for the club with the opening goal in a 3-1 win away to Hibernian on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

The right-back struck in fine style with a 30-yard free-kick in the 33rd minute of this Scottish Premiership clash at Easter Road before Ianis Hagi doubled the visitors' lead in the 55th minute with his first goal since January 2022, following a lengthy absence due to a knee injury.

Glasgow giants Rangers, already assured of second place behind champions Celtic, added a third goal through Todd Cantwell in the 89th minute, with Hibs defender Paul Hanlon pulling a goal back in added on time.

Defeat left Hibs four points behind fourth-placed Hearts with European places potentially available up to fifth place in the league as long as Celtic beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final

Hibs are at Celtic on Wednesday before the Edinburgh derby against Hearts on the final day of the season.

Rangers finish the campaign at home to Hearts before travelling to St Mirren on the last day of the season.

Tavernier troubled the Hibs defence in several corners, while Gers striker Fashion Sakala forced David Marshall into a save from a low drive.

Rangers went ahead after Cantwell was fouled wide on the left by CJ Egan-Riley.

With the home defence expecting a cross into the box, Tavernier instead curled the ball in at the near post to the surprise of Marshall, who could not get across in time.

Hibs almost equalised four minutes before the break when Josh Campbell hit the side-netting on the stretch at the back post.

Rangers doubled their lead when, from Tavernier's cross, Romania international Hagi scored at the second attempt after his initial effort was blocked.

Marshall saved another effort from Sakala and in the 79th minute he tipped a John Lundstram drive over the bar.

But he was beaten again when Cantwell scored from close range before Hanlon headed in for Hibs in the third of four added minutes.

© 2023 AFP