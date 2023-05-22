NBA great Anthony confirms retirement

Carmelo Anthony has confirmed his retirement from the NBA after two decades in the league

Los Angeles (AFP) – Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony confirmed his retirement from basketball on Monday, formally bringing the curtain down on his two-decade professional career.

Advertising Read more

Anthony, 38, whose last game in the NBA was for the Los Angeles Lakers in April 2022, announced his decision in a video montage of his career posted to his Instagram account.

"I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream with something more," Anthony said in the video.

"But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong. My communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way.

"I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me, Carmelo Anthony.

"But now the time has come for me to say goodbye: to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride."

Anthony, chosen with the third overall pick in the 2003 draft, departs the sport as one of the most prolific scorers in basketball history.

Over the course of 20 seasons in the NBA, he amassed 28,289 points at an average of 22.5 points per game, with 7,808 rebounds and 3,422 assists.

He launched his career with the Denver Nuggets before moving to the New York Knicks in 2010, where he spent seven years before stints with the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers.

At international level he won three straight gold medals as a member of the US Olympic team in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and also a bronze at the 2004 Athens Games.

© 2023 AFP