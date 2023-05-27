French rugby star Haouas to appear in court for alleged domestic violence

Marseille (AFP) – French rugby star Mohamed Haouas's place at this year's Rugby World Cup is in doubt with the Montpellier prop forward due to appear in court on Tuesday for alleged domestic violence, his lawyer told AFP.

Haouas will appear before Montpellier Criminal Court at 1130GMT on Tuesday charged with "domestic violence without causing sick leave", his lawyer Marc Gallix said.

The player risks a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

The public prosecutor in Montpellier, where he was arrested by police on Friday, confirmed a new brush with the law that threatens Haouas's international future.

"I can confirm that the player has been in police custody since 6.10pm yesterday evening for acts of domestic violence allegedly committed on the public highway in Montpellier," Fabrice Belargent told AFP on Saturday.

Haouas's detention has been extended by 24 hours and he will be presented before the prosecution on Sunday which may decide to extend further, Belargent added.

According to a source familiar with the case, the alleged incident occurred on Friday in the middle of the day, in front of a shopping centre in Montpellier where Haouas's wife works.

After an argument broke out between them, Haouas allegedly kicked his wife in the ankle to make her fall and struck her in the face. Several people witnessed the scene which was also captured by CCTV cameras.

Bystanders, who contacted police, claimed Haouas forced his wife to follow him.

The latest case, which follows two trials for alleged crimes committed a decade ago, compromises Haouas's chances of participating in the World Cup in France from September 8 to October 28.

The 29-year-old married father of two, who has won 16 international caps, was part of France's Six Nations squad this season, although he received a red card for butting on his only appearance, against Scotland, and was banned for the rest of the tournament.

He is currently awaiting the verdict of a trial held in Montpellier this month for his role as "leader" in a brawl 10 years ago.

Prosecutors requested a two-year suspended sentence after praising the rugby player for escaping his difficult youth. The court's decision is due on June 30, two months before the World Cup in France.

It makes for an awkward conundrum for France coach Fabien Galthie who will name his initial 42-man squad for the tournament nine days earlier on June 21.

'Turn the page'

In February 2022, Haouas received an 18-month suspended sentence for his part in a series of robberies in April 2014 and for receiving a stolen car.

Haouas told his trial in Montpellier this month that "my aim is to never return to court" and that he wanted to "turn the page on" mistakes made during his childhood.

At the time Galthie declined to condemn him publicly: "I want to protect him, help him and encourage him," he explained.

Haouas has spent his entire playing career at Montpellier but next season is switching to rival Top 14 side Clermont.

"I've decided to leave Montpellier before the end of my contract to have a complete change, a change of house, of city, of life" he said.

Montpellier said in a statement it "condemns all acts of violence of any kind and expects exemplary behaviour from its employees".

"Montpellier Herault Rugby learned, through the press, of the placement in police custody of Mohamed Haouas this Friday, May 26.

"While respecting the principle of presumption of innocence, the club is convinced that justice will shed light on the facts.

"The club's management, which will not make any further comment, is awaiting court decisions and will then determine the follow-up to be given to this case."

Contacted by AFP on Saturday, Clermont have not commented on the arrest.

