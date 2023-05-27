Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt English rugby final

Twickenham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – The English Premiership rugby final at Twickenham on Saturday was briefly halted after three protesters from the Just Stop Oil pressure group ran onto the field at Twickenham.

The showpiece match between Saracens and Sale was level at 6-6 in the 21st minute when the three demonstrators, all wearing the group's orange T-shirts with 'Just Stop Oil' written on the front got onto the pitch and sprinkled orange powder over the playing surface.

But the trio were quickly removed, with a huge cheer from the Twickenham crowd when one of the demonstrators was rugby-tackled by a member of the security staff, and it was not long before the match resumed.

The Premiership final was the latest major British public event to be targeted by the group, who staged similar protests at the Chelsea Flower Show and the World Snooker Championship.

