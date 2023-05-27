Messi high in 11th heaven as PSG claim record number of French top flight crowns

French football

Lionel Messi stroked home a record 496th goal of his remarkable career on Saturday night to steer Paris Saint-Germain to the 2022/23 Ligue 1 title and a record 11th top flight crown.

Lionel Messi scored Paris Saint-Germain's goal in the 1-1 draw that brought them their ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 years and a record 11th top flight crown.

Advertising Read more

The 36-year -old Argentine scored in the 59th minute at the Stade de la Meinau against Strasbourg to stand alone as the leading scorer in the five most prestigious championships in Europe.

🔝⚽️



Leo Messi becomes the top scorer in the history of the 5 major European championships with 4️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ goals 🙌🔴🔵 #RCSAPSG pic.twitter.com/wMGnADyp5g — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 27, 2023

Former PSG striker Kevin Gameiro cancelled out Messi's strike 11 minutes from time and the 1-1 result was enough to confirm Strasbourg's place in Ligue 1 next season and the championship for Christophe Galtier's side.

Le @PSG_inside est sacré Champion de France pour la 1️⃣1️⃣e fois 🏆🔴🔵

Le club de la capitale devient ainsi le plus titré de l'histoire de la #Ligue1 🙌



✨ #𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐈𝐬𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐈𝐧𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 pic.twitter.com/IvycwdcMau — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 27, 2023

PSG went into the game virtually assured of a ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 seasons due to their vastly superior goal difference over second-placed Lens who secured the runners-up spot with a 3-0 romp past relegated Ajaccio.

Adrien Thomasson set up Deiver Machado for the opener at the Stade Bollaert after 16 minutes.

Thomasson doubled the advantage midway through the half and Lois Openda effectively ended the match just before the pause when he slotted home a penalty awarded for Oumar Gonzalez' crude tug on Kevin Danso's shirt in the area.

It was Openda's 20th strike of the season.

20 – Loïs Openda a inscrit son 20e but en Ligue 1 2022/23, meilleur total sur une saison avec Lens dans l'élite depuis Roger Boli en 1993/94 et co-meilleur total pour un joueur belge sur l’après-guerre avec Eden Hazard en 2011/12. Frite🍟. #RCLACA pic.twitter.com/cSQXSTDBYu — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 27, 2023

The goal gave him the accolade of becoming the most prolific Belgian player in Ligue 1 since Eden Hazard a decade ago. The 23-year-old also equalled Roger Boli's goal-scoring feats with Lens in the 1993/94 season.

For finishing second, Lens will play in the group stages of the Champions League next season. Marseille will play in the qualifying rounds of the tournament for finishing third.

At the other end of the table, Auxerre and Nantes will fight next Saturday to avoid the drop into Ligue 1.

Auxerre drew 1-1 at Toulouse on Saturday night to go to 35 points while Nantes shipped two second-half goals to lose 2-1 at Lille and remain on 33 points in 17th – the fourth relegation spot.

Auxerre host Lens on 3 June and Nantes entertain relegated Angers also on 3 June in the battle for survival.

Elsewhere in Europe, Bayern Munich secured their 11th straight Bundesliga title on Saturday.

The Bavarians won 2-1 at Cologne while pacesetters Borussia Dortmund – who started the day two points ahead – could only draw at home to Mainz.

Bayern claimed the spoils on goal difference.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe