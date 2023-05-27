PSG prepare for record 11th title but Lens revel in the salient gains

French football

There can’t be many clubs where the coach – with two games remaining and needing only a point to capture the crown – is subjected to charges that it has been up to that much during the season.

Lionel Messi (left) and Kylian Mbappé have scored 43 of Paris Saint Germain's 86 Ligue 1 goals in 36 games of the 2022/23 season.

Well, welcome to the wacky world of Christophe Galtier, boss at Paris Saint-Germain since last summer.

At his investiture, Galtier, fresh from the parish of Nice, was asked if he would be able to be nasty with the fancy boys cavorting around his squad.

Galtier insisted his muscles were big enough for the task. And, despite a couple of lapses and bizarre games, PSG have kept their noses in front of the chasing pack during the Ligue 1 campaign.

They play at Strasbourg on Saturday night and should harvest the point that they require to take a ninth Ligue 1 title in the past 11 years and a record 11th top flight crown.

A draw would suit the hosts too as it would guarantee them Ligue 1 status next season.

“We’ve got one hand on the title,” said Galtier ahead of the game at the Stade de la Meinau.

"But it’s not yet secured. When it is, then we can look back at the season and see what was good and not so good.”

Ever since PSG was taken over by the Qatar Sports Investments group just over a decade ago, the bosses have prioritised the acquisition of the Uefa Champions League – European club football’s most coveted trophy.

PSG reached the final in 2020 under Thomas Tuchel. And they battled through to the semi-finals in 2021 when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge.

In 2022, Pochettino could only take the side to the last-16. He was ejected at the end of last season despite securing the Ligue 1 title.

Galtier too led the side to the last-16 in the 2022/23 Champions League and speculation is rife that the 56-year-old Frenchman will pay for the European shortcomings with the loss of his job.

“Names are always circulating,” sighed Galtier. “That is the nature of the territory. It doesn’t bother me. People want to write things and people want to read things.”

As the final two games of a season punctuated by the World Cup in Qatar, only Lens can catch PSG. And even then, Franck Haise’s team would have to win their games stupendously and hope that PSG suffer consecutive annihilations.

Not likely for a side containing a slowing but still intermittently competent Lionel Messi and a Kylian Mbappé searching for the Ligue 1 golden boot for the fifth season on the trot.

The 24-year-old France skipper is on 28 for the season – two strikes ahed of Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette.

More realistic for Lens would be second place and with it automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Haise’s men need a point from their game at relegated Ajaccio to claim the berth and participation in the competition for the first time since 2002.

It would be a spectacular achievement just three years after coming up from Ligue 2.

The 52-year-old Frenchman is rumoured to have turned down an offer to become Nice boss so he can stay with Lens and guide them in the Champions League.

Somewhat logical. Nice will finish well outside the places leading to next season's European competitions and in Lens they seem to be punching above their weight and having a great time doing it.

A shining contrast to the air of gloom that hangs over all-conquering PSG where the supporters harangue the club owners over an array of issues ranging from ticket prices and proposals to move from the Parc des Princes and feel they have the right to go and complain outside the house of Neymar for his perceived lack of effort – when the poor lamb was injured.

"I'm focusing on preparing for the match," said Haise before the game against Ajaccio.

"I'm not thinking about what will happen after the game because I'm thinking about what we have to do during it.

"But if we get what we're after ... then for sure I will celebrate."

It will probably be a better party too than the one lined up at PSG on 3 June for their record breaking coronation.

If Haise wins coach of the year award on 28 May, then not too much should be expected of the team for the final game of the season at Auxerre.

