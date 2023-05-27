Springboks pick injured captain Kolisi for Durban camp

Johannesburg (AFP) – South Africa captain and loose forward Siya Kolisi has again been included in a pre-2023 Rugby World Cup training camp, even though he is recovering from a serious knee injury.

Captain Siya Kolisi (C) holds the Webb Ellis Cup after South Africa beat England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

Advertising Read more

The 31-year-old, who led the Springboks to victory at the last Rugby World Cup in Japan four years ago, has been sidelined since April and underwent surgery.

Initially, it was feared he would miss the 2023 World Cup in France from September 8, but coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber were upbeat at a press briefing this week.

"We are hoping, given the way he is hitting his (recovery) markers, that he will be able to play in (the World Cup)," said Erasmus.

"Even if he is not 100 percent ready for the Scotland Test match, it is a long way to the final of the World Cup (on October 28)."

Three-time world champions South Africa launch their title defence on September 10 against Scotland in Marseille. Ireland, Romania and Tonga are the other nations in Pool B.

At the 33-man camp in Durban from Monday to Wednesday -- the second this month -- Kolisi, monitored by medical staff, will continue his rehabilitation and take part in off-field activities.

Scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, prop Thomas du Toit and lock Eben Etzebeth are other injured Springboks who have been called up.

Stormers players missed the first Durban camp this month as they were involved in the United Rugby Championship, and nine of the team beaten by Munster in the final have been chosen.

Among those not included was club-tied Toulouse winger Cheslie Kolbe, whose try clinched victory over England in the 2019 World Cup final in Yokohama.

After the Durban camp, a squad will assemble in Pretoria on June l2 to prepare for Rugby Championship matches against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina the following month.

The world champions will play Argentina again, Wales and New Zealand in August warm-up matches for the global rugby showpiece.

Training in the Mediterranean island of Corsica and in Toulon will complete preparations for their Scotland World Cup opener.

Training squad

Forwards

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Malcom Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie

© 2023 AFP