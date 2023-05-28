French Open day 1: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the first day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday:

There was no pre-match photo in the match between Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka

"I understand why they are not shaking hands with us. I can imagine if they going to shake hands with us, and then what's going to happen to them from Ukrainian side... I think she doesn't deserve to leave the court that way."

-- Aryna Sabalenka after her Ukrainian opponent Marta Kostyuk was booed for refusing to shake hands with the Belarusian after their first-round match.

"I want to see people react to it in 10 years when the war is over. I think they will not feel really nice about what they did. I didn't expect it. People should be honestly embarrassed."

-- Kostyuk on the crowd's surprising reaction to her ignoring Sabalenka after their match.

"Plenty of red wine and baguettes would help do well in Paris. Let's just put that as an answer."

-- Stefanos Tsitsipas on the secrets to success at Roland Garros.

"They (umpires) find a way of getting involved. Whoever it is up in the chair, they find a way, and they're good at it. They get involved plenty."

-- British 20th seed Dan Evans after being called for a foot fault during his defeat by Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"I'm travelling with my girlfriend, first girlfriend probably ever, so that's an adjustment... I kind of feel bad for her because it's a lot of time at the courts while I'm training or watching and I give her minimal attention while I'm doing my stuff because I'm trying to focus."

-- Australian Kokkinakis.

"I have had lots of ups and downs during my career. I'm still there, nonetheless. Even though there were quite a number of lows."

-- France's Alize Cornet after a first-round exit in her 19th consecutive French Open.

