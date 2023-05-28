Late Larrazabal birdie blitz seals Dutch Open win

Cromvoirt (Netherlands) (AFP) – Spain's Pablo Larrazabal produced a late birdie blitz to win his second title in four weeks at the Dutch Open on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Larrazabal, 40, pulled off a big finish for a two-shot victory and a ninth European Tour title at Bernardus Golf, after also winning the Korea Championship in April.

Overnight leader Larrazabal recovered from a poor start to the final round with a series of birdies to sit in a five-way tie at the top after 12 holes.

And he finished with birdies on the 15th, 17th and 18th for a closing round of 69 and a 13 under par finish.

Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui was second on 11 under after sealing his final-round 70 with a birdie.

Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and South African Deon Germishuys were in a tie for third, one stroke further back.

"It doesn't matter how fast you run at the beginning, you have to run fast at the end to win the race," said Larrazabal.

"And that's what I did. What a putt on the last. I tried to make two putts from 20 feet and suddenly I made it.

"I'm so proud of myself and so proud of my team. We struggled big time through Covid but here we are - four wins in the last 15 months. It means too much to me."

Larrazabal hopes to follow fellow Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez who won 13 European Tour titles in his 40s.

"Hopefully I do 20 per cent of what Miguel did in his forties. This is the first win of 40."

© 2023 AFP