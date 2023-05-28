Varner wins first LIV title at DC event

Washington (AFP) – American Harold Varner III beat South African Branden Grace by a shot to win the LIV Golf Invitational - DC tournament and claim the $4 million prize on Sunday.

Varner, who ended 12-under for the three round week, made birdie on his final hole, the par-5 18th at the Trump National course in Sterling, Virginia, to avoid a playoff after Grace had also birdied his final hole, the par-4 second.

The win was the first, as a professional, on American soil for the 32-year-old Varner with his previous victories coming at the Australian PGA in 2016 and the Asian Tour's PIF Saudi International last February.

Varner shot a four-under 68 in his final round after setting the early pace with his superb eight-under 64 on Friday.

Grace had put himself in contention with a fine, bogey-free round of 66 including two birdies on the final three holes.

Chilean Mito Pereira had gone into the final day with a stroke lead but started with back-to-back bogeys and not even his eagle on the 13th could help as he ended with a 71 and two shots off the lead.

Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship last week becoming the first LIV golfer to win a major since the Saudi-backed tour was formed, finished 14th, seven shots behind Varner.

