Record-seeking Djokovic cruises into second round at French Open

2023 French Open

Novqk Djokovic on Monday launched his quest for a record 23rd Grand Slam singles championships with a straignt sets win over the American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Advertising Read more

Djokovic, seeded third and playing in his 18th French Open, breezed through the first set against the 24-year-old who was competing in the main draw in Paris for the first time.

Kovacevic appeared overwhelmed in the early stages and Djokovic - seeking a third triumph at the Roland Garros Stadium - took full advantage to claim the opener 6-3. It was one way traffic too in the second set which the 36-year-old Serb pocketed 6-2.

But the veteran fluffed his lines when serving at 5-4 up in the third. Kovacevic broke back to level and eventually take the set into the tiebreaker.

But Djokovic switched on the afterburners and won the shoot-out seven points to one.

"I think in the first sets I played really well," said Djokovic. "But then I missed opportunities and lost a little focus in the third set but his level was strong.

Pass

"It wasn’t an easy opponent. I had to earn it."

Tenth-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime went down in straight sets to Fabio Fognini from Italy.

"I've been struggling with a few things and it's like, can you believe it, I get sick the day before my match," said the 22-year-old Canadian.

"I tried to warm up. I tried to see the doctor, see what I could take, but after one set, you know, I was just cramping and I just couldn't move anymore."

The 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka edged a five-set slugfest with the Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinola. The 38-year-old Swiss took the decider 6-4 after four hours and 35 minutes of combat.

In the women's draw, the 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens dispatched the 16th seed Karolina Pliskova.

"It was a tough first round draw and I knew it would be a tough match so I'm just happy to be through and playing some good tennis," said the 30-year-old American.

The 12th seed Belinda Bencic also went out. The Swiss lost in three sets to to the 20-year-old Russian Elina Avanesyan.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe